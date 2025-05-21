業界動向
iOS版「フォートナイト」，約5年の法廷論争の末，米国のApp Storeに再登場
※記事中の日付は米国時間をもとにしています
Fortnite is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads... and on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the E.U! It’ll show up in Search soon!— Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 20, 2025
Get Fortnite on the App Store in the U.S. ?? https://t.co/HQu3pYCXFm pic.twitter.com/w74QPFFkOS
App Storeからフォートナイトが削除されたのは，2020年8月にさかのぼる。Epic Gamesが独自の決済方法を導入したことにより，ストア手数料に関するAppleのガイドラインに違反したことが理由とされている。
この対応に対し，Epic Gamesは即日，独占禁止法（反トラスト法）違反で裁判を起こし，2021年の判決では，Appleの一連の行動は反トラスト法には抵触しないものの，課金方法のシステムについては，改善命令が出されていた。
Access Accepted第657回：Apple対Epic Games：「フォートナイト」のプレイヤーを巻き込んだ戦いの幕開け
Epic Gamesが配信するバトルロイヤルゲーム「フォートナイト」が，App StoreとGoogle Playから削除されるという出来事が起きた。理由は，2020年8月13日にスタートしたEpic Games独自のモバイル向け決済手段「Epic ディレクトペイメント」にあるという。今週はその話題を紹介したい。
Epic GamesとAppleの裁判に判決。反トラスト法には抵触しないものの，App Storeの課金システムには改善の命令が出される
反トラスト法（独占禁止法）に違反しているとしてEpic GamesがAppleを起訴した裁判に判決が下された。判決の内容は「Appleの一連の行動は独占禁止法には該当しない」というもので，Epic Gamesに損害賠償金を支払う命令が出される一方，Appleにもシステムの問題を改善する命令が出された。
2025年4月30日に裁判所は，Appleがその改善命令を遵守していないとして，App Store外の購入における手数料の撤廃などを含む命令を出した。Epic Gamesはこれを受け，フォートナイトを再びApp Storeに戻すことを宣言。
Epic Gamesは5月9日にフォートナイトをApp Storeの審査に提出したものの，Appleからの対応を得られなかったとして，5月16日に裁判所に異議申し立てを行った。
Yesterday afternoon, Apple broke its week-long silence on the status of our app review with a letter saying they will not act on the Fortnite app submission until the Ninth Circuit Court rules on the partial stay. We believe this violates the Court’s Injunction and we have filed…— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) May 17, 2025
5月19日，裁判所はEpic Gamesの申し立てを受理し，Appleに対して，問題の解決または裁判所への出頭を命令した。
May 19, 2025
そして5月20日，米国のApp Storeでフォートナイトの再配信が実現した。
「フォートナイト」公式サイト
- 関連タイトル：
フォートナイト
- この記事のURL：
（C）2018, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 4 and UE4 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All rights reserved.