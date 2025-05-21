オススメ機能
iOS版「フォートナイト」，約5年の法廷論争の末，米国のApp Storeに再登場
トップ>iPhone/iPad>TPS>フォートナイト
印刷2025/05/21 11:54

業界動向

iOS版「フォートナイト」，約5年の法廷論争の末，米国のApp Storeに再登場

編集部：或鷹

　Epic Gamesは米国時間2025年5月20日，「フォートナイト」iOS版米国のApp Storeで再び配信されたことを報告した。
※記事中の日付は米国時間をもとにしています

画像はApp Store（外部リンク）より
画像ギャラリー No.002のサムネイル画像 / iOS版「フォートナイト」，約5年の法廷論争の末，米国のApp Storeに再登場


　App Storeからフォートナイトが削除されたのは，2020年8月にさかのぼる。Epic Gamesが独自の決済方法を導入したことにより，ストア手数料に関するAppleのガイドラインに違反したことが理由とされている。
　この対応に対し，Epic Gamesは即日，独占禁止法（反トラスト法）違反で裁判を起こし，2021年の判決では，Appleの一連の行動は反トラスト法には抵触しないものの，課金方法のシステムについては，改善命令が出されていた。

関連記事
OTHERS連載業界動向ムービー

Access Accepted第657回：Apple対Epic Games：「フォートナイト」のプレイヤーを巻き込んだ戦いの幕開け

Access Accepted第657回：Apple対Epic Games：「フォートナイト」のプレイヤーを巻き込んだ戦いの幕開け

　Epic Gamesが配信するバトルロイヤルゲーム「フォートナイト」が，App StoreとGoogle Playから削除されるという出来事が起きた。理由は，2020年8月13日にスタートしたEpic Games独自のモバイル向け決済手段「Epic ディレクトペイメント」にあるという。今週はその話題を紹介したい。

［2020/08/24 00:00］
関連記事
OTHERS業界動向

Epic GamesとAppleの裁判に判決。反トラスト法には抵触しないものの，App Storeの課金システムには改善の命令が出される

Epic GamesとAppleの裁判に判決。反トラスト法には抵触しないものの，App Storeの課金システムには改善の命令が出される

　反トラスト法（独占禁止法）に違反しているとしてEpic GamesがAppleを起訴した裁判に判決が下された。判決の内容は「Appleの一連の行動は独占禁止法には該当しない」というもので，Epic Gamesに損害賠償金を支払う命令が出される一方，Appleにもシステムの問題を改善する命令が出された。

［2021/09/11 13:41］

　2025年4月30日に裁判所は，Appleがその改善命令を遵守していないとして，App Store外の購入における手数料の撤廃などを含む命令を出した。Epic Gamesはこれを受け，フォートナイトを再びApp Storeに戻すことを宣言。
　Epic Gamesは5月9日にフォートナイトをApp Storeの審査に提出したものの，Appleからの対応を得られなかったとして，5月16日に裁判所に異議申し立てを行った。

関連記事
iPhoneiPad業界動向

「フォートナイト」がアメリカのApp Storeに再登場予定。2021年のEpic Games対Appleの判決結果を，Appleが遵守していないと裁判所は非難

［2025/05/01 12:47］


　5月19日，裁判所はEpic Gamesの申し立てを受理し，Appleに対して，問題の解決または裁判所への出頭を命令した。


　そして5月20日，米国のApp Storeでフォートナイトの再配信が実現した。

「フォートナイト」公式サイト

関連記事一覧へ関連記事
  • 関連タイトル：

    フォートナイト

  • この記事のURL：

キーワード

下線
（C）2018, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 4 and UE4 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2000-2025 Aetas, Inc. All rights reserved.