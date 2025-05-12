オススメ機能
フォートナイト
Epic Games独自の決済方法で，ずっと20％還元。「フォートナイト」「ロケットリーグ」「Fall Guys」などが対象
Epic Games独自の決済方法で，ずっと20％還元。「フォートナイト」「ロケットリーグ」「Fall Guys」などが対象

　Epic Gamesは2025年5月10日，提供中の「フォートナイト」「ロケットリーグ」「Fall Guys」などのタイトルで，プレイヤーがEpic独自の決済システムを利用すると，購入額の20％をEpic報酬として還元するサービスを開始した。
　本サービスは期間限定ではなく，継続して提供される。PC，iOS，Android，Webでの購入が対象だ。

画像ギャラリー No.002のサムネイル画像 / Epic Games独自の決済方法で，ずっと20％還元。「フォートナイト」「ロケットリーグ」「Fall Guys」などが対象

　また，米国時間8月31日までは，Epic Games Storeにおける購入について，Epic Gamesが提供するタイトル以外も対象に，還元率を従来の5％から20％に引き上げる。Epic報酬は，決済時にそのまま利用できるポイントのようなものだ。

　プレイヤーは，還元額を含めてどの購入方法がお得なのか比較しながら，自分に合った決済方法を利用してみよう。

Epic Games Store

「フォートナイト」公式サイト

「ロケットリーグ」公式サイト

「Fall Guys」公式サイト

（C）2011, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All rights reserved.
Rocket League, the logo, and other trademarks are trademarks of Psyonix, Inc and may not be used without permission. （C）2015 Psyonix, Inc. Back to the Future is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios and U-Drive Joint Venture. Licensed by Universal Studios Licensing LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright 2019 Mediatonic. All Rights Reserved.
(C) 2024 Mediatonic Limited.
