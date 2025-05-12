ニュース
Epic Games独自の決済方法で，ずっと20％還元。「フォートナイト」「ロケットリーグ」「Fall Guys」などが対象
本サービスは期間限定ではなく，継続して提供される。PC，iOS，Android，Webでの購入が対象だ。
また，米国時間8月31日までは，Epic Games Storeにおける購入について，Epic Gamesが提供するタイトル以外も対象に，還元率を従来の5％から20％に引き上げる。Epic報酬は，決済時にそのまま利用できるポイントのようなものだ。
プレイヤーは，還元額を含めてどの購入方法がお得なのか比較しながら，自分に合った決済方法を利用してみよう。
Epic Games Store
「フォートナイト」公式サイト
「ロケットリーグ」公式サイト
「Fall Guys」公式サイト
