業界動向
Respawn Entertainmentが2つ開発初期段階のプロジェクトをキャンセル。「Apex Legends」と「Star Wars Jedi」を重点をおいた人員調整
April 29, 2025
今回撤退したタイトル名は名言されていないが，Bloombergのレポート（外部リンク）などでは，コードネーム「R7」で開発されていた，「タイタンフォール」の世界観を舞台にした新作シューティングがキャンセルされたと見込まれている。
また，Bloombergの報道では，Electronic Arts全体では約300名，うちRespawn Entertainmentで約100名がレイオフの対象となると報道されている。あくまでRespawn Entertainmentの公式発表ではないものの，2つのプロジェクトから撤退するということで，多くの従業員が影響を受ける可能性は高い。
Respawn Entertainmentは，今後もプレイヤーファーストの体験を変わらず提供していくとし，Apex Legendsにおいては，コミュニティが期待する体験を守りながら，競技プレイの限界を押し広げていくという。
Star Wars Jediについては，新しいストーリーを構築し続けるとし，ストーリーテリングとゲームプレイの水準をさらに引き上げることを目指すそうだ。
Respawn Entertainment公式X
（C）2019 Electronic Arts Inc.
適用されるプラットフォームアカウントおよびプラットフォームのサブスクリプション（別売）が必要となる場合があります。永続的なインターネット接続およびEAアカウントが必要となります。年齢制限が適用されます。ゲーム内購入が含まれています。 条件および制限が適用されます。www.ea.com/ja-jp/legalでご覧ください。
（C）2022 Electronic Arts Inc.
Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. (C) & TM 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
