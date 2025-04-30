オススメ機能
Twitter
お気に入り
記事履歴
ランキング
記事検索
ゲームタイトル/メーカー名検索
詳細な検索へ詳細な検索へ
TOP
TOP
話題作
オンラインゲーム
週刊連載
攻略ガイド
レビュー
インタビュー
ムービー
ゲームショウ
プレゼント
配信番組表
PC
Xbox
PS5/PS4
Switch
スマホ
女性向け
VR
ハードウェア
AC
アナログ
▼その他
パッケージ
Apex Legends公式サイトへ
読者の評価
67
投稿数：12
レビューを投稿する
準備中
Apex Legends
お気に入りタイトル/ワード

タイトル/ワード名（記事数）

最近記事を読んだタイトル/ワード

タイトル/ワード名（記事数）

週刊連載
Features
発売スケジュール
LINEで4Gamerアカウントを登録
Respawn Entertainmentが2つ開発初期段階のプロジェクトをキャンセル。「Apex Legends」と「Star Wars Jedi」を重点をおいた人員調整
特集記事一覧
注目のレビュー
注目のムービー
問い合わせ
frame

メディアパートナー

トップ>OTHERS>アクション>Apex Legends
印刷2025/04/30 11:35

業界動向

Respawn Entertainmentが2つ開発初期段階のプロジェクトをキャンセル。「Apex Legends」と「Star Wars Jedi」を重点をおいた人員調整

編集部：或鷹

　Respawn Entertainmentは本日（2025年4月30日），2つの開発初期段階プロジェクトをキャンセルし，「Apex Legends」「Star Wars Jedi」を重点においたチーム調整を行ったと発表した。

画像は公式X（外部リンク）より
画像ギャラリー No.001のサムネイル画像 / Respawn Entertainmentが2つ開発初期段階のプロジェクトをキャンセル。「Apex Legends」と「Star Wars Jedi」を重点をおいた人員調整


　今回撤退したタイトル名は名言されていないが，Bloombergのレポート（外部リンク）などでは，コードネーム「R7」で開発されていた，「タイタンフォール」の世界観を舞台にした新作シューティングがキャンセルされたと見込まれている。
　また，Bloombergの報道では，Electronic Arts全体では約300名，うちRespawn Entertainmentで約100名がレイオフの対象となると報道されている。あくまでRespawn Entertainmentの公式発表ではないものの，2つのプロジェクトから撤退するということで，多くの従業員が影響を受ける可能性は高い。

　Respawn Entertainmentは，今後もプレイヤーファーストの体験を変わらず提供していくとし，Apex Legendsにおいては，コミュニティが期待する体験を守りながら，競技プレイの限界を押し広げていくという。
　Star Wars Jediについては，新しいストーリーを構築し続けるとし，ストーリーテリングとゲームプレイの水準をさらに引き上げることを目指すそうだ。

画像は「Apex Legends」Steamストアページ（外部リンク）より
画像ギャラリー No.002のサムネイル画像 / Respawn Entertainmentが2つ開発初期段階のプロジェクトをキャンセル。「Apex Legends」と「Star Wars Jedi」を重点をおいた人員調整

Respawn Entertainment公式X

関連記事一覧へ関連記事
  • 関連タイトル：

    Apex Legends

  • 関連タイトル：

    Apex Legends

  • 関連タイトル：

    Apex Legends

  • 関連タイトル：

    Apex Legends

  • 関連タイトル：

    Apex Legends

  • 関連タイトル：

    Apex Legends

  • 関連タイトル：

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • 関連タイトル：

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • 関連タイトル：

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • 関連タイトル：

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • 関連タイトル：

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • この記事のURL：

キーワード

下線
（C）2019 Electronic Arts Inc.
（C）2019 Electronic Arts Inc.
（C）2019 Electronic Arts Inc.
適用されるプラットフォームアカウントおよびプラットフォームのサブスクリプション（別売）が必要となる場合があります。永続的なインターネット接続およびEAアカウントが必要となります。年齢制限が適用されます。ゲーム内購入が含まれています。 条件および制限が適用されます。www.ea.com/ja-jp/legalでご覧ください。
（C）2019 Electronic Arts Inc.
（C）2019 Electronic Arts Inc.
（C）2022 Electronic Arts Inc.
（C）2022 Electronic Arts Inc.
（C）2022 Electronic Arts Inc.
Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. (C) & TM 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. (C) & TM 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
4Gamer.net最新情報
プラットフォーム別新着記事
総合新着記事
新着記事一覧へ
企画記事
新着連載

「FINAL FANTASY XVI」の“DLC全部入り”が35％オフ！「Spiritfarer: Farewellエディション」は445円！「今週のすべり込みセール情報」

男色ディーノのゲイムヒヒョー ゼロ：第835回「言ってしまえばエンタメの敵」

スマホゲームのセルラン分析（2025年4月17日〜4月23日）。今週の1位は「Gジェネ エターナル」。1月〜3月のパブリッシャ別国内収益ランキングも

そうだ アニメ，見よう：第232回はスタジオカラー×サンライズ制作「機動戦士Gundam GQuuuuuuX」。ジオンが勝利した世界を描く新作ガンダム

連載一覧へ
新着レビュー

8.8インチサイズのAndroidタブレット「Legion Tab 8.8」は持ち運びに適したサイズと手頃な価格のゲーマー向けタブレットだ

USB機器を最大23種類を直結しても安定動作!? GALLERIAの「動画配信向け」PCで，配信環境を作ってみた【PR】

［レビュー］さびれたラブホから変革を起こせ！　「プロミス・マスコットエージェンシー」は英国産・九州風味のヴェイパーウェイヴだ

存在しない46番目の部屋を求めて。「Blue Prince」は，謎解きとストーリー表現を見事に融合させた唯一無二の作品だ

レビュー一覧へ
新着インタビュー

［インタビュー］「SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL」をリメイクしたワケ。開発経緯や韓国での人気の理由をCRT GAMESに聞いた

［インタビュー］「オーバーウォッチ 2」×「新機動戦記ガンダムW」コラボ，明日開幕。北米人気も高いウイングとのコラボに，開発チーム大興奮

［インタビュー］「ディアブロ IV」「ディアブロ イモータル」×「ベルセルク」コラボは，開発チームの原作ファンがリスペクトと愛で作りあげた

［インタビュー］“Ver.1.0.0”で「ホロアース」はついに正式サービスへ。目玉のUGC機能と今後の展望についてCTOに聞いた

インタビュー一覧へ
スペシャルコンテンツ
注目記事ランキング
1

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
「ドラゴンクエスト」シリーズの堀井雄二氏が名を連ねる新作「転生ゲーム（仮称）」が発表に。2026年内にSwitch向けに発売

2

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
8.8インチサイズのAndroidタブレット「Legion Tab 8.8」は持ち運びに適したサイズと手頃な価格のゲーマー向けタブレットだ

3

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
「ブルーアーカイブ ワカモ 1/7 完成品フィギュア」の再販が決定。東京フィギュア，あみあみ限定で本日予約受付をスタート

4

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
miHoYo，「崩壊：ネクサスアニマ」というワードで商標出願を実施

5

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
ホロライブメンバー8人で「ファイナルファンタジーXIV」の討滅戦に挑む「#HOLOXIV」始動。ダンジョン攻略から「極タイタン」にも挑戦

6

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
「ポケモンGO」にシャドウディアルガ登場。GOロケット団にフォーカスした「ロイヤルな活躍：占拠」の詳細が明らかに

7

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
ドリフト現象を起こしにくい比較的安価なPC＆Switch用ワイヤレスゲームパッドが「FLYDIGI」から登場

8

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
「ポケポケ」，GW記念のあいことばを公開。専用サイトで入力すると，パック砂時計×24とトレードメダル×500が手に入る

9

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
「GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-」，新DLCキャラクター「ユニカ」の試遊や組手イベントをEVO Japan 2025内で開催

10

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
深刻な不具合を多数修正した「GeForce 576.28 Driver」リリース

週間ランキングへ
集計：05月01日〜05月02日
注目タイトルランキング
1

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
転生ゲーム（仮称）

2

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

3

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

4

pointpointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
ポケットモンスター スカーレット

5

pointpointpointpointpointpointpoint
モンスターハンターワイルズ

6

pointpointpointpointpointpoint
オーバーウォッチ 2

7

pointpointpointpointpointpoint
ホロアース

8

pointpointpointpointpoint
Forza Horizon 5

9

pointpointpointpointpoint
Nintendo Switch本体

10

pointpointpointpointpoint
鳴潮

11

pointpointpointpointpoint
Minecraft

12

pointpointpointpointpoint
明末：ウツロノハネ

13

pointpointpointpoint
SDガンダム ジージェネレーション エターナル

14

pointpointpointpoint
FINSPAN

15

pointpointpointpoint
パズル＆ドラゴンズ　ゼロ

16

pointpointpointpoint
Dune: Awakening

17

pointpointpointpoint
Days Gone Remastered

18

pointpointpointpoint
Pokémon GO

19

pointpointpointpoint
ブルーアーカイブ -Blue Archive-

20

pointpointpointpoint
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

集計：04月26日〜05月02日
TOP
オンラインゲーム
レビュー
体験版
インタビュー
週刊連載
ムービー
記事ランキング
PCゲーム
レビュー
インタビュー
体験版
ムービー
発売スケジュール
タイトルカタログ
Xbox
レビュー
プレイレポート
インタビュー
ムービー
発売スケジュール
タイトルカタログ
PS5/PS4
レビュー
プレイレポート
インタビュー
ムービー
発売スケジュール
タイトルカタログ
PSP/PS Vita
レビュー
プレイレポート
インタビュー
ムービー
発売スケジュール
タイトルカタログ
Nintendo Switch
レビュー
プレイレポート
インタビュー
ムービー
発売スケジュール
タイトルカタログ
ニンテンドーDS/3DS
レビュー
プレイレポート
インタビュー
ムービー
発売スケジュール
タイトルカタログ
スマートフォン
iOSニュース
Androidニュース
事前登録情報
セール情報
アプリ紹介
ムービー
iOSゲーム一覧
Androidゲーム一覧
ハードウェア
レビュー
テストレポート
インタビュー
ムービー
ドライバ
ベンチマーク
アーケード
インタビュー
イベント情報
格闘ゲーム
カードゲーム
シューティング
リズムゲーム
その他
ゲームカタログ

本サイト「4Gamer.net」の内容は，すべて無断転載を禁止します。ただし商用利用を除き，リンクについてはその限りではありません。

商用利用，二次利用の希望，ご意見などは「こちら」まで。

当サイトは，Google Chromeでご覧になることをお勧めいたします。

問い合わせ
プライバシー・ポリシー
広告掲載

Copyright © 2000-2025 Aetas, Inc. All rights reserved.