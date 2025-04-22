オススメ機能
MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開
2025/04/22 11:54

ニュース

MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開

編集部：Akasaka

　Sensor Towerは本日（2025年4月22日），MLB東京シリーズ「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」iOS / Android）に与えた影響について分析したレポートを，公式ブログ（外部リンク）で公開した。

画像ギャラリー No.001のサムネイル画像 / MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開

　MLBは，3月15日と16日にプレシーズンゲーム，3月18日と19日に開幕戦を東京ドームで実施した。ドジャースの大谷翔平選手，山本由伸選手，佐々木朗希選手，カブスの今永昇太選手，鈴木誠也選手の活躍を日本で見られる機会となり，多くの野球ファンの注目を集めた。

　一方，KONAMIが2024年10月にリリースした「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」は，実在のMLB選手がゲーム内に登場する野球ゲームだ。
　2025年3月までの市場別ダウンロード数シェアは，1位が日本で約50％，2位がアメリカで約35％となっている。

画像ギャラリー No.002のサムネイル画像 / MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開

　Sensor Towerのデータによると，MLB東京シリーズにあわせて，日本とアメリカでダウンロード数が急増したという。アメリカではプレシーズンゲーム初日の3月15日に，日本では開幕戦2日目の3月19日にピークとなり，どちらも1日あたり3万ダウンロード以上を記録した。

画像ギャラリー No.003のサムネイル画像 / MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開

　DAU（1日あたりのアクティブユーザー数）も大きく伸び，日本では3月15日に，前日の2倍以上を達成している。また，ゲーム内で2025シーズン（関連記事）が開幕した3月26日には，3月で最高のDAUを達成した。

画像ギャラリー No.004のサムネイル画像 / MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開

　なお，本作のプレイヤーは若い男性が多いそうだ。1月〜3月のデータによると，男女比率は90％以上が男性で，年齢分布は18歳〜24歳が40％以上となっている。

画像ギャラリー No.005のサムネイル画像 / MLB東京シリーズの影響で，「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」のダウンロード数が急増。Sensor Towerが分析レポートを公開

　Sensor Towerは，MLB東京シリーズが「Amazon Prime Video」に与えた影響についても分析している。レポートの全文は，同社の公式ブログをチェックしてほしい。

Sensor Tower公式ブログの当該ページ


「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」公式サイト

「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」ダウンロードページ

「eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT」ダウンロードページ

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League　Baseball. Visit MLB.com. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks,copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit www.MLBPLAYERS.com the Players Choice on the web. Getty Images All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license. （C）Konami Digital Entertainment
Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League　Baseball. Visit MLB.com. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks,copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit www.MLBPLAYERS.com the Players Choice on the web. Getty Images All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license. （C）Konami Digital Entertainment
