「メジャスピ」，リリースから1か月で6億円超えの世界収益を記録。国内収益はMLBを題材としたモバイルゲームでトップ
本作は，KONAMIが2024年10月23日にリリースした野球ゲームだ。「プロ野球スピリッツ」のメジャーリーグ版であり，大谷翔平選手をカバーアスリートとして，キービジュアルに起用している。
Sensor Towerのデータによると，本作はリリースから1か月で400万ドル（約6億2000万円）以上のグローバル収益を記録している。なお，日本はそのうち90％以上を占める。
ダウンロード数も好調に推移し，リリース当日には日本のApp Storeで1位となり，その後は11月3日までトップ5圏内をキープしたという。
MLBを題材としたモバイルゲームは，これまで韓国のCom2uSがリードしてきた。2023年10月23日から11月22日までの期間は，同社の「MLB RIVALS」「MLB：9イニングス」「MLBパーフェクトイニング」が日本のMLBモバイルゲーム収益ランキングで上位を独占していた。
しかし，2024年10月23日から11月22日までの期間は，メジャスピがMLB RIVALSの4倍以上の収益でトップとなっており，同ジャンルにおけるCom2uSの天下を揺るがしている。
Sensor Towerは，KONAMIの収益シェアは「プロ野球スピリッツA」が1位，「eFootball」が2位であり，もともと同社がリアルなスポーツゲームを得意としていることを指摘する。メジャスピにも今後の収益をリードするタイトルとして期待がかかるという。
レポートの全文は，Sensor Tower公式ブログをチェックしてほしい。
（C）2024 MLB Advanced Media, L.P. Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit www.MLBPLAYERS.com the Players Choice on the web. "Major League Baseball"(or "Major League") is a registered trademark owned by Major League Baseball Properties, Inc., used under license. Getty Images All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.（C）Konami Digital Entertainment
